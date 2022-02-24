Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,838 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

