BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ BBIO traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 284,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $72.97.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 443.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 51,656 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 94,369 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.