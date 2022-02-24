Bottos (BTO) Tops One Day Volume of $30,435.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Bottos coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $284,241.03 and approximately $30,435.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00034341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00109757 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars.

