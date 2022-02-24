Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.730-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$12.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.93 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.71. 11,997,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,817,790. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 44,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.