Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Boralex stock opened at C$32.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.23. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$45.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61.

Several analysts recently commented on BLX shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering dropped their price objective on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.93.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

