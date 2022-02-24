Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.15 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,245.57 on Thursday. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,442.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,374.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,783.63.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.