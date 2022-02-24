Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,775.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,751.40.

Booking stock traded down $258.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,211.28. 29,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,694. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,442.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,374.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $237,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

