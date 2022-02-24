Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $233.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,235.85. The stock had a trading volume of 69,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,694. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,442.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,374.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,053.57 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,751.40.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.