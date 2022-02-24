Bodycote (LON:BOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $710.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.66) and last traded at GBX 723.50 ($9.84), with a volume of 12266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 744 ($10.12).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.90) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.88) to GBX 770 ($10.47) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($13.46) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 935 ($12.72) to GBX 835 ($11.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bodycote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 886.25 ($12.05).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 823.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 862.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.20.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

