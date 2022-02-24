BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.22% of Invesco worth $23,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $7,454,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 647.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 333.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after buying an additional 653,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,829.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 161,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 153,263 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

