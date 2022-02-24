BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of IDEX worth $22,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $185.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.30 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

