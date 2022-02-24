BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,189 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Cheniere Energy worth $25,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $121.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

