BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 140,273 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of AmerisourceBergen worth $28,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 59,777 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of ABC opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.26. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $144.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

