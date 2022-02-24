Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of BKEP opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 762,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 62,672 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 54.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 102,668 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.