Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Shares of BLNK opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Blink Charging has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $937.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46.
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
