Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of BLNK opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Blink Charging has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $937.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Blink Charging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

