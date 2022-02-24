BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,929 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in IBEX were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in IBEX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBEX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.99.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IBEX Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

