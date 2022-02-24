BlackRock Inc. Sells 10,360 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,733,000 after buying an additional 293,949 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,074,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 446,503 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,164,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37,473 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,065,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PBA opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.87, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -829.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Pembina Pipeline Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.