BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 710,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 207,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 68,039 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $485,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. Bit Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $20.74.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

