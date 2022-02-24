BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in HireQuest were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in HireQuest during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in HireQuest during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HireQuest by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ HQI opened at $18.75 on Thursday. HireQuest, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $257.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

