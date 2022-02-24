BlackRock Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILTB. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,677,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 45,841 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 295,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $65.36 on Thursday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $74.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.