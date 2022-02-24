BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $69.52 and last traded at $69.75, with a volume of 929950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.12.

Specifically, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,105,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,113 in the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BL. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.05.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

