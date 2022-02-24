Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.69, but opened at $60.01. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Blackbaud shares last traded at $57.69, with a volume of 3,026 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5,827.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average is $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

