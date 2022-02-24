Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Earnings Results

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Blackbaud stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,827.17 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 258,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

