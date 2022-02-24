Black Diamond Group (BDI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Black Diamond Group to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

TSE:BDI opened at C$4.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.22. The company has a market cap of C$253.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

