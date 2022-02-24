BitCore (BTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $179,860.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0958 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $179,860.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.15 or 0.06780693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00272148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.21 or 0.00784087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00069174 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00382391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00214340 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

