Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $76.33 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $134.19 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $76.33 or 0.00215661 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,394.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.77 or 0.00748063 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,988,020 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

