Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) & TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Head to Head Comparison

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and TETRA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 1.77 $247.72 million N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $377.71 million 0.94 -$51.14 million $0.71 3.96

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TETRA Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Birchcliff Energy and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 TETRA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus target price of $9.39, indicating a potential upside of 88.82%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76% TETRA Technologies 25.51% -10.41% -1.64%

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats TETRA Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

