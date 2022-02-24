Birch Capital Management LLC Makes New $606,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $3,676,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $2,552,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.02.

Royal Gold stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,264. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

