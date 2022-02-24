Birch Capital Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 4.6% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,455,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,392. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

