BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.29. 143,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,214. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $82.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

