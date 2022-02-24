BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down to $22.54

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $21.47. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 4,011 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $27,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,763,872. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

