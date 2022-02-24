Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $233,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $127.87 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.04. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,734 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,028. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

