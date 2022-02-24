Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $127.87 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,734 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,028. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

