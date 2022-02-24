Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $205.00

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $205.00 and last traded at $205.58, with a volume of 4069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

