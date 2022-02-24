BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,970.00

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,970 ($53.99) and last traded at GBX 3,890 ($52.90), with a volume of 64259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,960 ($53.86).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,783.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,677.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87.

About BH Macro (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

