BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,970.00

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,970 ($53.99) and last traded at GBX 3,890 ($52.90), with a volume of 64259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,960 ($53.86).
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,783.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,677.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87.
About BH Macro (LON:BHMG)
See Also
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.