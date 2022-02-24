Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $91.89

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.89 and last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 146750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Get Best Buy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.