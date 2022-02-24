Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Down to $3.04

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $2.71. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 1,636 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.
Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
