Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Down to $3.04

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $2.71. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 1,636 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the second quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the second quarter worth $4,637,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $2,135,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $29,051,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

