Berenberg Bank Upgrades Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Buy

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $315.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.43.
Burlington Stores stock opened at $210.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $206.70 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.94.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
