Berenberg Bank Upgrades Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Buy

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $315.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.43.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores stock opened at $210.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $206.70 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.