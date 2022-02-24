Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.77) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.72) to GBX 190 ($2.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.18) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.52) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168.40 ($2.29).

HOC stock opened at GBX 110.90 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £569.89 million and a PE ratio of 14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 231.80 ($3.15). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

