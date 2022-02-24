Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) to announce $69.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.72 million and the lowest is $69.29 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $76.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.29 million to $258.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $256.12 million, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $259.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 116,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,187. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $332.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

