Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) to announce $69.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.72 million and the lowest is $69.29 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $76.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.29 million to $258.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $256.12 million, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $259.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Benefitfocus.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 116,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,187. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $332.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.57.
About Benefitfocus (Get Rating)
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.