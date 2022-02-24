Benchmark Increases IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $28.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Benchmark to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. 51,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the second quarter valued at $228,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

