Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,163 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.0% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,512,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,226 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $152.19. 170,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,896,691. The company has a market cap of $368.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.20 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

