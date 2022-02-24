Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,597 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $684,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $74.32. 452,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,247,674. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

