Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 369 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 39,328 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $1,851,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $189,767,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.93 and a 200-day moving average of $202.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.94%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

