Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter.

RA opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

