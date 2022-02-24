Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $97,000 in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 173.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 133,814 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

