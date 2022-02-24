Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.30. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

