Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,771.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 40.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

