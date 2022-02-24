Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth $965,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 95.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth $1,875,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth $31,893,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.77 on Thursday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

