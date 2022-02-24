Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,834,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,589,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $585,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISCB opened at $50.45 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $209.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46.

